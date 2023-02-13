Chiefs' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After Super Bowl Win vs. Eagles

0 of 3

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the model of consistency in the AFC ever since head coach Andy Reid paired up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes as his starter in 2018.

Since then, Kansas City has now made three Super Bowl appearances, appeared in every AFC Championship Game and just picked up their second Lombardi Trophy in five years with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, it's time for Kansas City to reload and start building for another run in 2023.



Will it be that simple? Perhaps. Kansas City has traditionally done a tremendous job of navigating the offseason and finding ways to replace key players.

Starting cornerback Charvarius Ward departed in free agency over the summer, and the Chiefs traded away star receiver Tyreek Hill.

Yet, Kansas City moved enough pieces around to claim the AFC's No. 1 seed in 2022. There's little reason to believe it won't be one of the conference's top contenders again in 2023.

Of course, to do that, the Chiefs must prevent some critical pieces from leaving and address their biggest needs through free agency and the draft.

Below, you'll find a list of Kansas City's impending free agents, potential free-agent targets and draft needs heading into the offseason.

