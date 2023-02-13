Chiefs' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After Super Bowl Win vs. EaglesFebruary 13, 2023
Chiefs' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After Super Bowl Win vs. Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the model of consistency in the AFC ever since head coach Andy Reid paired up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes as his starter in 2018.
Since then, Kansas City has now made three Super Bowl appearances, appeared in every AFC Championship Game and just picked up their second Lombardi Trophy in five years with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, it's time for Kansas City to reload and start building for another run in 2023.
Will it be that simple? Perhaps. Kansas City has traditionally done a tremendous job of navigating the offseason and finding ways to replace key players.
Starting cornerback Charvarius Ward departed in free agency over the summer, and the Chiefs traded away star receiver Tyreek Hill.
Yet, Kansas City moved enough pieces around to claim the AFC's No. 1 seed in 2022. There's little reason to believe it won't be one of the conference's top contenders again in 2023.
Of course, to do that, the Chiefs must prevent some critical pieces from leaving and address their biggest needs through free agency and the draft.
Below, you'll find a list of Kansas City's impending free agents, potential free-agent targets and draft needs heading into the offseason.
Free Agents
Unrestricted Free Agents
G Nick Allegretti
TE Blake Bell
OT Orlando Brown
S Deon Bush
FB Michael Burton
DE Carlos Dunlap
WR Mecole Hardman
QB Chad Henne
RB Ronald Jones
RB Jerick McKinnon
DT Derrick Nnadi
DT Khalen Saunders
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
S Juan Thornhill
WR Justin Watson
OT Andrew Wylie
Restricted/Exclusive-Rights Free Agents
QB Shane Buechele
TE Joe Fortson
CB Chris Lammons
P Tommy Townsend
OT Prince Tega Wanogho
DE Tershawn Wharton
Offensive tackle Orlando Brown is, arguably, the one impending free agent Kansas City cannot afford to lose this offseason.
The 26-year-old, who was acquired in a 2021 trade with the Baltimore Ravens, has established himself as one of the best and most versatile linemen in the league.
Brown has made four straight Pro Bowl appearances and has been named to the All-Star game as both a right and left tackle.
The Oklahoma product is far from the only important offensive player heading to market, though. Starting right tackle Andrew Wylie and versatile backup interior lineman Nick Allegretti are scheduled to be free agents as well. So, too, are wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman.
Smith-Schuster led all Kansas City wide receivers in yards (933) during the regular season.
Running back Jerick McKinnon proved to be a valuable rotational piece down the stretch, finishing with 291 rushing yards, 512 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Chad Henne, meanwhile, has been a valuable and experienced backup for Kansas City for the past four seasons.
Fullback Michael Burton appeared in all 17 games this season.
Defensively, the Chiefs could lose starting safety Juan Thornhill and starting defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, along with pass-rusher Carlos Dunlap.
While Dunlap was largely a rotational player in 2022, he was valuable and finished with four sacks, 39 tackles, a forced fumble and 20 quarterback pressures.
While the Chiefs aren't entirely cap-strapped, they'll need to clear some space just to re-sign their top free-agent contributors. Kansas City is projected to have $11 million in cap space, which might not even be enough to retain Brown. He played this season on the franchise tag and has a projected market value of $22.4 million annually.
Kansas City have some tough financial decisions ahead, and the process could involve restructuring the contract of All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones or perhaps even trading him.
The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and set to carry a massive $28.3 million cap hit. He's only owed $7 million in dead money, though, and trading him—as the Chiefs did with Hill—could clear $21.3 million in cap space.
Potential Free-Agent/Trade Targets
Kansas City may not be a major player in free agency, aside from re-signing its own. However, it will likely focus on improving its 16th-ranked scoring defense (11th-ranked in yardage) with whatever capital it has left.
The Chiefs defense was, arguably, better than it was a year ago—in 2021, it ranked eighth in points allowed but 27th in yards allowed—but a few issues do need to be addressed.
Kansas City ranked a good-not-great 15th in yards per rush allowed, and no team surrendered more passing touchdowns than the Chiefs (33).
If the front office can find enough wiggle room to splurge, run-stopping free-agent linebackers like Lavonte David, Tremaine Edmunds and Deion Jones would make plenty of sense. Shoring up the secondary would also be a logical next step.
Realistically, though, Kansas City won't chase a big-money cornerback like James Bradberry or Jamel Dean. Signing Rock Ya-Sin away from the rival Las Vegas Raiders or taking a flier on a young corner such as Greedy Williams would seem more likely.
If Thornhill departs and Kansas City can find the cap space, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III would be an ideal back-end target. Philadelphia Eagles safety and slot corner C.J. Gardner-Johnson would be another logical fit if the Chiefs swing for the fences.
This year's receiver market is a bit underwhelming, with Smith-Schuster and Odell Beckham Jr.—who didn't play in 2022 following his ACL tear in Super Bowl LVI—headlining the player pool. If Smith-Schuster departs, though, Kansas City might take a flier on a player like Jakobi Meyers or DJ Chark.
One intriguing potential trade target to keep an eye on is offensive tackle Donovan Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If Brown departs, the Chiefs could use an experienced and reliable left tackle. Smith has mostly been that for the Bucs, but they are in a dire cap situation.
Tampa is projected to be $55.5 million over the salary cap. Trading the 29-year-old would save the team nearly $10 million in cap space.
Draft Targets
The 2023 draft will take place in Kansas City, and the Chiefs could be one of the more intriguing participants. They're picking at the bottom of Round 1 once again, and their needs could vary greatly, depending on how free agency unfolds.
If Brown and/or Wylie departs, they may take a long look at tackle prospects like Tennessee's Darnell Wright and Georgia's Broderick Jones, who were ranked as the 21st and 34th overall prospects, respectively, on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest big board.
If Kansas City's offensive line is in good shape, first-round defensive prospects like Florida State pass-rusher Jared Verse and South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith would make a ton of sense. Linebacker Trenton Simpson out of Clemson could be a great Day 1 target if the Chiefs look to bolster the second level of their defense.
"Simpson is what a lot of teams are looking for in a modern-day linebacker. He could easily be a late Day 1 pick and the first linebacker off the board," Matt Holder of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
If Kansas City is looking for a new No. 1 receiver, wideouts such as SMU's Rashee Rice and Wake Forest's A.T. Perry could enter the first-round conversation as well.
It's worth noting that the Chiefs have their second- and third-round picks, as well as an extra fourth-rounder left from the Hill trade. With potential needs at tackle, receiver and on defense, they may well target those areas on Day 2 and early Day 3.
Prospects like Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Virginia wideout Dontayvion Wicks, Maryland tackle Jaelyn Duncan, Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss, Michigan tackle Ryan Hayes and Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson are all names with which Chiefs fans might want to get familiar.
It won't be a shock to see general manager Brett Veach take a best-player-available approach throughout the draft. But the Chiefs' Super Bowl window is still wide open, and we can expect them to target at least a few players who can contribute right away, too.
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference. Cap, contract and market information via Spotrac. Draft information via Tankathon.