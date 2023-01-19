NBA All-Star Game 2023: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead Final Voting Update

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James leads all players in the latest fan vote update for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game:

In the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo overtook Kevin Durant for the most votes after the Brooklyn Nets star led in the second voting results released last week.

The player with the most votes in each conference will be a captain for the All-Star, selecting their team for the Feb. 19 All-Star game.

Fan voting ends on Saturday, with the full list of starters revealed on Saturday, Jan. 26. The final roster will be decided by fan vote (50 percent), player vote (25 percent) and media vote (25 percent).

The final few days of voting could help determine some close races, including the last frontcourt spot in both conferences.

Anthony Davis currently holds the No. 3 position in the West behind James and Nikola Jokić, although he's been out since mid-December with a foot injury. Zion Williamson had been gaining on him in the latest fan vote, although the New Orleans Pelicans star is also out due to a hamstring issue.

In the East, a pair of MVP candidates are fighting for the final frontcourt spot with Jayson Tatum only about 200,000 up on Joel Embiid.

Tatum is averaging 31.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the first-place Boston Celtics, while Embiid's 33.6 points per game ranks second in the league behind only Luka Dončić (33.7).

Dončić and Stephen Curry are well ahead of Ja Morant for the starting backcourt spots in the Western Conference, while Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell easily lead for the spots in the East. The media and player vote could still play a part in each of these battles.

Several fan favorites remain in the top 10 of their respective races despite having long odds to make the actual All-Star Game, including Austin Reaves, Derrick Rose and Kevon Looney.