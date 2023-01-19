Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema Headline FIFA 23 Team of the Year

Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi are sharing another forward line as the Paris Saint-Germain stars were among the 11 players named to FIFA 23's Team of the Year.

EA Sports unveiled the full squad Thursday, which was voted on by fans, with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema joining Mbappé and Messi atop the 4-3-3 formation:

Real Madrid had the most representatives with four, narrowly edging out PSG. In addition to Benzema, the reigning Spanish and European champions have Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric and Éder Militão in the Team of the Year

FIFA 23 Team of the Year

GK: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

DF: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco)

DF: Éder Militão (Real Madrid, Brazil)

DF: Theo Hernández (AC Milan, France)

DF: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

MF: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, England)

MF: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

MF: Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

FW: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

FW: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

FW: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina)

In addition to their prolific seasons in Ligue 1, Mbappé and Messi are both coming off excellent performances across the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappé was the Golden Boot winner after scoring a tournament-high eight goals, while Messi was honored with the Golden Ball as the best player after leading Argentina to victory in the final against France.

A quad injury knocked Benzema out for the World Cup, but the 2022 Ballon d'Or has remained lethal in front of goal for Madrid to open the 2022-23 campaign. He has eight goals and one assist through nine La Liga matches,

Gamers will be able to utilize the full 2022 Team of the Year lineup on FIFA 23 starting Jan. 26.