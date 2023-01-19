X

    Warriors Rumors: Kuminga, Wiseman, Moody Not Being Shopped Ahead of Trade Deadline

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 19, 2023

    The Golden State Warriors could use more proven players heading into the second half of the 2022-23 season, but Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported they are unlikely to move Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman or Moses Moody.

    "They aren't actively shopping their three recent lottery picks, according to those sources with knowledge of the Warriors' thinking," Slater reported.

    Slater noted "the Warriors aren't in sell-low mode" for Moody or Wiseman despite both falling short of expectations to this point in their careers.

