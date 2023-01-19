Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Bray Wyatt, The Rock and More

1 of 4

"Top guys" do not want to work with Bray Wyatt, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported while speculating on his plans for WrestleMania 39.

He believes Wyatt will battle Uncle Howdy on The Grandest Stage of Them All.



It is a fairly big throwaway line by Meltzer, especially considering the buzz and interest in Wyatt since his return at Extreme Rules last October. Upon further review, though, it is not necessarily surprising that there would be a hesitancy to work with Wyatt.

It is not necessarily because of the 35-year-old himself but, rather, his character and the creative elements of it.

In 2019, Seth Rollins saw his run as the top babyface in WWE come to a screeching halt following underwhelming matches with The Fiend, something he was open in discussing with Ariel Helwani in a recent BT Sport interview.

Braun Strowman's run as universal champion in 2020 was also overshadowed by that particular character, and the supernatural elements of Wyatt's other personas have led to diminishing returns, too.

Look no further than WrestleMania 33, where he and Randy Orton had a notoriously rough outing for the WWE Championship that included bugs projected onto the ring canvas.

Since returning, Wyatt's character has been engaging and compelling as he endures what is essentially an inner battle with himself. Despite the Uncle Howdy character, which has included some of the bells and whistles that have always been part of his work, it has been more coherent than others.

That, as well as a clear direction for a character that does not sacrifice in-ring work for over-the-top theatrics, will be key in earning back the trust of those unnamed "top guys" who may not want to sacrifice their popularity in the name of evolving Wyatt's latest creation.

