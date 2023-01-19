VIP Ticket for Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi Match Sells for $2.6M at Auction

AP Photo/Joan Monfort

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are footballing legends, and the chance to see them play against one another is a bucket list item for many fans.

For one fan in particular, however, it was a bucket list item worth spending literal millions on to procure.

According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, "A football fan has paid $2.6 million for a VIP ticket" to see the two square off on Thursday at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday when Messi's Paris Saint-Germain face Ronaldo's Al Nassr and select players from Al Hilal.

The ticket was a special "Beyond Imagination" item that "was auctioned off by the Saudi government's entertainment arm promising the winner the opportunity to meet Ronaldo and Messi, as well as access to the team dressing rooms and trophy award."

Bidding started at $260,000 and skyrocketed from there. The proceeds reportedly will go to charity.