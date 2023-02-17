Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled Out vs. Bulls With Wrist Injury

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's matchup with the Chicago Bulls after suffering a wrist injury.

Antetokounmpo has been mostly healthy this season, though he did miss five games in January with a knee injury.

With their best player sidelined, the Bucks went 2-3. They primarily relied on Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora to fill his position.

Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-worthy season, averaging 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 46 games while shooting 54 percent from the floor. His production is almost irreplaceable.

If the Bucks are going to get back to the NBA Finals, they'll need the 28-year-old fully healthy, but considering he continues to battle knee issues this year, it's not a great sign.

That said, Milwaukee sits second in the Eastern Conference with a 40-17 record, and it has been able to consistently compete with the NBA's top teams. So long as the Greek Freak's injury isn't a long-term concern, that shouldn't change.