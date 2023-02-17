X

    Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled Out vs. Bulls With Wrist Injury

    Erin WalshFebruary 17, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 11: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's matchup with the Chicago Bulls after suffering a wrist injury.

    Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

    Update:<br><br>Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game with a right wrist sprain.

    Antetokounmpo has been mostly healthy this season, though he did miss five games in January with a knee injury.

    With their best player sidelined, the Bucks went 2-3. They primarily relied on Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora to fill his position.

    Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-worthy season, averaging 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 46 games while shooting 54 percent from the floor. His production is almost irreplaceable.

    If the Bucks are going to get back to the NBA Finals, they'll need the 28-year-old fully healthy, but considering he continues to battle knee issues this year, it's not a great sign.

    That said, Milwaukee sits second in the Eastern Conference with a 40-17 record, and it has been able to consistently compete with the NBA's top teams. So long as the Greek Freak's injury isn't a long-term concern, that shouldn't change.

