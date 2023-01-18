X

    John Wall: Wizards Would've 'Beat the S--t' Out of LeBron James' Cavs in '17 Playoffs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 18, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC -  NOVEMBER 3: John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game on November 3, 2017 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

    Nobody from the Eastern Conference could fell the Cleveland Cavaliers in the four years LeBron James was back with the team. John Wall believes the Washington Wizards could've conquered the beast, however, if provided the opportunity in 2017.

    The Wizards lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals, thus missing the chance to battle with the Cavs in the conference finals.

    Wall said on the Run Your Race podcast that Washington "was gonna beat the s--t" out of LeBron and Cleveland (warning: video contains profanity):

    Tidal League @TidalLeague

    "They did not want to see us!" - <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnWall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnWall</a> <br><br>2016/2017 Wizards would have been a tough matchup for <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> and the Cavs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeBronJames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeBronJames</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/johnwall?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#johnwall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wizards?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wizards</a> <a href="https://t.co/2UMNUxVLco">pic.twitter.com/2UMNUxVLco</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    John Wall: Wizards Would've 'Beat the S--t' Out of LeBron James' Cavs in '17 Playoffs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.