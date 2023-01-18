John Wall: Wizards Would've 'Beat the S--t' Out of LeBron James' Cavs in '17 Playoffs

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Nobody from the Eastern Conference could fell the Cleveland Cavaliers in the four years LeBron James was back with the team. John Wall believes the Washington Wizards could've conquered the beast, however, if provided the opportunity in 2017.

The Wizards lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals, thus missing the chance to battle with the Cavs in the conference finals.

Wall said on the Run Your Race podcast that Washington "was gonna beat the s--t" out of LeBron and Cleveland (warning: video contains profanity):

