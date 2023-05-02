NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 5th-Year Contract Option to Be Declined

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After two injury-plagued seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to decline the fifth-year option on Clyde Edwards-Helaire's rookie contract.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on the Chiefs' decision to let the running back play out his deal in 2023 (h/t Around The NFL's Kevin Patra).

Edwards-Helaire seemed to fall out of favor with the Chiefs during the 2022 season. He played in only 10 games during the regular season because of a high ankle sprain.

Rookie Isiah Pacheco became the go-to running back for Kansas City when Edwards-Helaire was unavailable. He started each of the final 14 games last season, including all three playoff wins.

In Kansas City's 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, Pacheco ran for 76 yards and scored one touchdown on 15 carries. He had more rushing yards (830) and rushing touchdowns (five) in his first season than Edwards-Helaire has had in any of his three NFL seasons.

The Chiefs were riding high off their Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers when they selected Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed Patrick Mahomes personally told the team to select the LSU product.

"Hey, listen, we're fired up for you, man," Reid told Edwards-Helaire when he said the Chiefs were drafting him. "We asked Pat Mahomes, 'Who do you want?' And he picked you. How great is that?"

It seemed like a good idea at the time. Edwards-Helaire had just won a national title with the Tigers after racking up a career-high 1,867 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns. He earned high marks from scouts for his ability to run routes out of the backfield and create big plays.

Edwards-Helaire had a promising rookie season with 1,100 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns in 13 games as the No. 1 running back.

However, injuries and inconsistent performance have caused Edwards-Helaire to fall out of favor over the past two seasons. Darrel Williams led the team in rushing attempts and yards in 2021, while Pacheco emerged as Kansas City's starter in 2022.

Edwards-Helaire set career lows in rushing attempts (71), rushing yards (302) and receptions (17) this year. The high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers ended his season.

The Chiefs are in a good spot with their salary cap right now. They are projected to have $51.5 million available in 2024 when Edwards-Helaire is set to become a free agent. That number is almost certain to change as they extend some of their current players and sign free agents.

An extension for defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is entering the final season of his current deal, will likely be a priority for general manager Brett Veach.

Declining Edwards-Helaire's option gives the Chiefs more flexibility for 2024. He could also play his way into a big contract next offseason if he has a big year playing in one of the best offenses in the NFL.