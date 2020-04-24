Clyde Edwards-Helaire NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Chiefs' Pick

John Bazemore/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Comes from a pro offense with a full route tree out of the backfield.

—More quick than fast but can still get enough top speed for big plays.

—One-cut runner who has the burst and long speed to run away and deliver chunk plays.

—Low center of gravity makes him hard to tackle; small strike zone for defenders to hit.

—Tough runner who will look to finish runs with power; exceptional contact balance.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't have the weight to move piles or finish runs for extra yards.

—Quicker than fast and won't outrun NFL defenders to the corner.

—Played in an offense loaded with NFL-caliber players and a scheme most college defenses weren't equipped to handle; one-year wonder production.

—Too small to make an impact in pass protection, which is concerning since he's so valuable as a receiver.

OVERALL

No running back did more for their draft stock than Edwards-Helaire in 2019. He was the catalyst that made the LSU offense tick whenever the passing game started off slowly, and quarterback Joe Burrow heavily relied on him as a safety valve against good secondaries. Edwards-Helaire is a short back without great long speed, but his balance, vision and hands are starting-quality.

GRADE: 89

PRO COMPARISON: Devonta Freeman/Aaron Jones