Clyde Edwards-Helaire NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Chiefs' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 24, 2020

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Comes from a pro offense with a full route tree out of the backfield.

—More quick than fast but can still get enough top speed for big plays. 

—One-cut runner who has the burst and long speed to run away and deliver chunk plays.

—Low center of gravity makes him hard to tackle; small strike zone for defenders to hit.

—Tough runner who will look to finish runs with power; exceptional contact balance.

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't have the weight to move piles or finish runs for extra yards. 

—Quicker than fast and won't outrun NFL defenders to the corner.

—Played in an offense loaded with NFL-caliber players and a scheme most college defenses weren't equipped to handle; one-year wonder production.

—Too small to make an impact in pass protection, which is concerning since he's so valuable as a receiver. 

    

OVERALL

No running back did more for their draft stock than Edwards-Helaire in 2019. He was the catalyst that made the LSU offense tick whenever the passing game started off slowly, and quarterback Joe Burrow heavily relied on him as a safety valve against good secondaries. Edwards-Helaire is a short back without great long speed, but his balance, vision and hands are starting-quality.

   

GRADE: 89

PRO COMPARISON: Devonta Freeman/Aaron Jones

