Bleacher Report's Expert Divisional Weekend 2023 NFL Picks

1 of 4

David Eulitt/Getty Images

DraftKings Line: Chiefs -8.5

The Jacksonville Jaguars come into this contest as the biggest underdogs of the divisional round, but they should feel confident in their ability to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last week, they recorded the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history, overcoming a 27-point hole to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30.

In Week 10, the Jaguars lost to the Chiefs 27-17 and turned the ball over three times in that game. If Jacksonville takes better care of the football, quarterback Trevor Lawrence could keep the Chiefs' 18th-ranked pass defense—the unit that has allowed the most touchdowns (33)—on its heels.

Knox took the points with a Jaguars squad that's made strides over the past two months (7-1 since their Week 11 bye).

"Either the Chiefs will come out of their bye extremely focused and get up on the Jaguars early, or the time off will allow Jacksonville to gain an early advantage. Either way, I think this is too many points to give a resilient Jaguars team that is playing with house money. Jacksonville lost by 10 when these two met in the regular season, and it is a better team by leaps and bounds now.

"Jacksonville wasn't supposed to be here this quickly. In a year or two? Sure, but the Jags have meshed under head coach Doug Pederson, found a star in Trevor Lawrence and have proven that they will not go quietly. They present a real problem for a Chiefs team that struggled to close out the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos (twice) before blowing out the Raiders in Week 18.

"Jacksonville's pass defense isn't great, and it has struggled to cover tight ends, which is an obvious problem in a matchup with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. However, K.C.—ranked 15th in yards per rush allowed, 18th in passing yards allowed and last in passing touchdowns allowed—has its own defensive issues. A sluggish start or a failure to close things out late could have the Chiefs flirting with an early playoff exit. I think K.C. survives, but I also think the Jags make it uncomfortably close."

Moton doesn't see lightning striking twice for the Jaguars if they fall behind a Chiefs squad with a high-powered offense, and he expects Mahomes to pick apart Jacksonville's vulnerable pass defense.

"Jacksonville, and specifically Lawrence, earned some respect in a comeback victory over Los Angeles last week, erasing a 27-0 deficit. However, the Jaguars won't be able to pull that off against the Chiefs, which field the No. 1 scoring offense. And though the Chiefs don't run the ball with consistency, they average 4.7 yards per carry, which ranks eighth leaguewide. So, Kansas City can milk the clock with a big lead.

"More importantly, the No. 1-seeded Chiefs had a week off, which allowed offensive mastermind Andy Reid extra time to game plan against the Jaguars' 28th-ranked pass defense. Mahomes, who's an MVP candidate with league-leading passing numbers in yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41) will shred Jacksonville's secondary en route to a decisive double-digit victory."

Predictions

Davenport: Chiefs

Gagnon: Chiefs

Ivory: Chiefs

Knox: Jaguars

Moton: Chiefs

O'Donnell: Chiefs

Sobleski: Jaguars

Consensus: Chiefs -8.5

Score Prediction: Chiefs 35, Jaguars 24