NFL Wild Card Saturday 2023 Takeaways from 49ers vs. Seahawks, Jaguars vs. ChargersJanuary 15, 2023
NFL Wild Card Saturday 2023 Takeaways from 49ers vs. Seahawks, Jaguars vs. Chargers
On Saturday, Wild Card Weekend opened with four teams that have quarterbacks who made their postseason debuts as starters. That gave us a look at the potential future of the NFL and Geno Smith, who has been the subject of one of the most intriguing comeback stories this season.
In the first 2023 playoff game, the Seahawks came out with some fight against the San Francisco 49ers, leading 17-16 at halftime, but they unraveled in the second half because of penalties and turnovers. The NFL's hottest team extended its win streak to 11 games.
What lies ahead for the 49ers in the divisional round? How can the Seahawks retool their roster in the offseason?
Brock Purdy Shines After Rocky Start as 49ers Showcase Super Bowl Sizzle
Through the first 30 minutes, Brock Purdy had some rookie moments in which he made some questionable decisions from the pocket and struggled to place the ball in the right spots for his playmakers.
Purdy could've thrown a touchdown to wideout Jauan Jennings on San Francisco's first drive, but he tossed the ball late to his open receiver, which allowed cornerback Tariq Woolen to close the gap in coverage. The signal-caller also missed wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the middle of the field for a big gain.
After halftime, Purdy settled down, made quicker decisions with the ball and connected with his playmakers who had wide-open space in the middle of the field for most of the game. In a 41-23 win, he went 18-of-30 passing for 332 yards and three touchdowns with 16 yards and a score on the ground.
Purdy had help from his supporting cast, too. Running back Christian McCaffrey and Samuel gashed the Seahawks defense. The former had a 68-yard run, and the latter scored on a 74-yard touchdown reception. Both racked up 136-plus yards and a touchdown from scrimmage.
Meanwhile, the 49ers defense looked every bit of the No. 1 unit in points and yards allowed in the second half, holding the Seahawks to six garbage-time points in the final 30 minutes of regulation.
Once again, San Francisco looked strong on both sides of the ball. Now, the 49ers will wait to face the higher seed among the remaining NFC playoff teams in the divisional round.
Seahawks' Surprising 2022 Season Is Over, Setting Stage for an Intriguing Offseason
Though the Seattle Seahawks came up short Saturday, they're way ahead of where many thought the team would finish in the 2022 term.
This past offseason, the Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, and many analysts predicted that they would finish with a losing record way outside the playoff picture, but Geno Smith helped lead Seattle to the postseason after it missed the cut last year.
Smith had an efficient first half and hit on a 50-yard touchdown pass to wideout D.K. Metcalf to put Seattle on top of San Francisco 14-13. The Seahawks didn't commit any penalties in the first half, but it went downhill for them after halftime.
Seattle turned the ball over on two of its first three drives and committed five penalties in the second half. Smith lost a fumble in the red zone and threw an interception after a four-play drive ended with a punt. Against a Super Bowl contender, they couldn't keep pace and fell apart.
Looking ahead to the offseason, Seattle wants to retain Smith, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. They can work out a new multiyear deal or franchise-tag him.
On top of that, the Seahawks hold the No. 5 overall pick (via Denver) in the 2023 draft, so they can also select a quarterback to succeed Smith or take the best player available on their draft board to bolster a playoff roster.
Seattle is also projected to pick again at No. 20, depending on how the rest of the playoffs shake out. After a strong 2022 draft haul, the front office has garnered good faith that it could land two more immediate contributors in this year's rookie class.
The Seahawks' 2022 campaign ended with an 18-point loss, but they're set up for long-term playoff contention if Smith continues to play at a high level and general manager John Schneider uses his draft picks wisely.