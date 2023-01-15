NFL Wild Card Saturday 2023 Takeaways from 49ers vs. Seahawks, Jaguars vs. Chargers

0 of 2

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

On Saturday, Wild Card Weekend opened with four teams that have quarterbacks who made their postseason debuts as starters. That gave us a look at the potential future of the NFL and Geno Smith, who has been the subject of one of the most intriguing comeback stories this season.

In the first 2023 playoff game, the Seahawks came out with some fight against the San Francisco 49ers, leading 17-16 at halftime, but they unraveled in the second half because of penalties and turnovers. The NFL's hottest team extended its win streak to 11 games.

What lies ahead for the 49ers in the divisional round? How can the Seahawks retool their roster in the offseason?

Make sure to check back for more takeaways from Saturday's action following the late matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.