    Knicks Rumors: Cam Reddish Trade Discussions 'Intensify' Ahead of Deadline

    Adam WellsJanuary 18, 2023

    New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Three weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, Cam Reddish's time with the New York Knicks could be coming to an end soon.

    Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Knicks' trade discussions involving Reddish have recently intensified. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams pursuing the 23-year-old.

