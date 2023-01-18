Report: Jaden Rashada Asks for Release from Florida After $13M NIL Deal Falls Through

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

University of Florida commit Jaden Rashada has requested to be released from his letter of intent after a $13 million name, image and likeness deal with the Gator Collective dissolved.

Mark Long of The Associated Press reported Rashada's commitment to Florida was "contingent" on the eight-figure deal. According to the report, the Gator Collective's funding for the contract fell through, leaving the group to terminate the NIL deal with Rashada.

