Report: Jalen Kitna Dismissed from Florida After Arrest on Child Pornography Charges

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quarterback Jalen Kitna has been dismissed from the University of Florida football team following his arrest on child pornography charges, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The Gainesville Police Department arrested Kitna and he was booked into Alachua County jail on Wednesday. He was formally charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.