    Report: Jalen Kitna Dismissed from Florida After Arrest on Child Pornography Charges

    Adam WellsDecember 2, 2022

    GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 02: Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) looks for a receiver during the game between the Eastern Washington Eagles and the Florida Gators on October 2, 2022 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Quarterback Jalen Kitna has been dismissed from the University of Florida football team following his arrest on child pornography charges, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

    The Gainesville Police Department arrested Kitna and he was booked into Alachua County jail on Wednesday. He was formally charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

