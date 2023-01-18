Mallory Swanson Celebrated by USWNT Twitter After Scoring 2 Goals vs. New Zealand

Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Mallory Swanson scored two second-half goals as the United States women's national team overcame a quiet first half to earn a 4-0 win over New Zealand in a friendly match Wednesday.

The United States scored all four of its goals in the second half. Swanson came through with scores in the 52nd and 63rd minute, while Alex Morgan (60') and Lynn Williams (74') also found the back of the net.

In a match held in front of more than 12,000 fans at Sky Stadium in New Zealand, the United States showed itself to be in a different class than the host country. The U.S. held possession for 74 percent of the match and allowed New Zealand just one shot on goal.

Swanson, who is preparing for her second World Cup at age 24, knocked through her first goal off a header following a cross from Trinity Rodman. The second came 11 minutes later off an excellent pass from Ashley Sanchez.

Swanson, formerly Mallory Pugh, was making her debut with her new surname after marrying Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in December. While it may take fans a little bit getting used to the name change, Swanson's brilliance on the pitch remained at full display.

The U.S. needed Swanson to kick-start what's been a sleepy stretch for the World Cup favorites. The team closed 2022 with three losses in its last four games.