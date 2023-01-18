X

    Mallory Swanson Celebrated by USWNT Twitter After Scoring 2 Goals vs. New Zealand

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 18, 2023

    WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 18: Mallory Swanson of USA reacts during the International friendly fixture match between the New Zealand Football Ferns and the United States at Sky Stadium on January 18, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
    Hannah Peters/Getty Images

    Mallory Swanson scored two second-half goals as the United States women's national team overcame a quiet first half to earn a 4-0 win over New Zealand in a friendly match Wednesday.

    The United States scored all four of its goals in the second half. Swanson came through with scores in the 52nd and 63rd minute, while Alex Morgan (60') and Lynn Williams (74') also found the back of the net.

    In a match held in front of more than 12,000 fans at Sky Stadium in New Zealand, the United States showed itself to be in a different class than the host country. The U.S. held possession for 74 percent of the match and allowed New Zealand just one shot on goal.

    Swanson, who is preparing for her second World Cup at age 24, knocked through her first goal off a header following a cross from Trinity Rodman. The second came 11 minutes later off an excellent pass from Ashley Sanchez.

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    MALLORY SWANSON IS A GREAT AMERICAN 🇺🇸 🦅 <a href="https://t.co/fkURkLoQzv">pic.twitter.com/fkURkLoQzv</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Make that ✌️ for Mallory Swanson <a href="https://t.co/tnw33ZF7QM">pic.twitter.com/tnw33ZF7QM</a>

    Andrew Bladen @AndrewBladen13

    Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman are going to the best USWNT combo of all time <a href="https://t.co/Ak2syn9gIm">pic.twitter.com/Ak2syn9gIm</a>

    Claire Watkins @ScoutRipley

    wooohooohoo welcome to 2023 Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson

    Meredith Cash @mercash22

    First <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> goal for Mallory Swanson! Kid's got real potential 😉

    😷Quentin Quarantino😷 @CovingtonQ

    Mallory Swanson cause she married Dansby <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>. <a href="https://t.co/BDmPhSo3Xs">pic.twitter.com/BDmPhSo3Xs</a>

    🔔☘️ @MickNaton

    mallory the superior swanson i don't make the rules

    Swanson, formerly Mallory Pugh, was making her debut with her new surname after marrying Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in December. While it may take fans a little bit getting used to the name change, Swanson's brilliance on the pitch remained at full display.

    The U.S. needed Swanson to kick-start what's been a sleepy stretch for the World Cup favorites. The team closed 2022 with three losses in its last four games.

