Predicting When Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's WWE Titles Will Finally Be Split Up

WWE has been dominated by The Bloodline for the last year, thanks in large part to Roman Reigns and The Usos unifying singles and tag team championships.

While that has helped strengthen the faction's popularity and given the company a top act to build around, it has left the Raw and SmackDown brands without prizes for their exclusive stars to battle over.

The red brand, in particular, has been hit hardest considering The Bloodline are still technically a SmackDown act. The television product has suffered somewhat, and the absence of championships is more apparent during live events.

On The Road to WrestleMania 39, it has become more apparent than ever that WWE needs to split the titles again, if for no other reason than creating stakes for the competitors outside of Reigns' group to compete over.

When will WWE make the creative decision to split the gold? Perhaps, as it turns out, much sooner than most might expect.

For The Usos, It's Judgment Day

First, there was a graphic denoting that the winner of the Tag Team Turmoil Match two weeks ago would receive a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Then, The Judgment Day vowed on Monday night to bring "those red tag team titles" back to Raw.

on Tuesday's NXT, Vic Joseph made a point of hyping the upcoming title defense by Jimmy and Jey Uso as being for the Raw belts.

After months of building up Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as a dominant faction on Raw, it feels like the time has come to crown them by way of some championship gold.

There's no better place to do it than a high-profile, WWE Raw XXX broadcast celebrating the rich history of the flagship show. The win further establishes The Judgment Day as a force while beginning what should be a steady decline for The Bloodline in the coming months.

Splitting the tag team titles would only add to Reigns' paranoia in recent weeks as he watches all he has built since August 2020 begin to crumble. He will undoubtedly take it out on his cousins, creating dysfunction within the faction.

Add to that the recent wavering of Sami Zayn in relation to his best friend, Kevin Owens, and The Prizefighter's ongoing feud with Reigns, and you have the pieces in place for the culmination of an epic story.

A tale that ends with the demise of Reigns' run as undisputed WWE universal champion.

Losing the WWE Title on The Grandest Stage

Not since WrestleMania X has the top champion in WWE competed twice at the marquee pay-per-view.

In 1994, Yokozuna successfully defended against Lex Luger before dropping the gold to Bret Hart the following evening. While the setup of WWE's most prestigious event is different now, Reigns could well compete twice at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Cody Rhodes has made it clear he wants the WWE Championship. It's the title that eluded his father and the driving force behind his return to the company.

An injury derailed his initial pursuit but with the announcement he will return at the Royal Rumble, there is every reason to believe The American Nightmare wins the 30-man match to set up a showdown with The Head of the Table.

It is there, at WrestleMania 39, where Rhodes should relieve Reigns of the first of his two titles.

Having watched his empire fall apart, The Tribal Chief would then limp into one more WrestleMania match, presumable the next night, with the goal of retaining the Universal Championship.

Perhaps that will be against The Rock or someone like Drew McIntyre, who saw his chase for the gold end unfairly at the hands of Solo Sikoa at Clash at the Castle in September.

Whatever the case, splitting Reigns' titles at WrestleMania adds to the momentous occasion and serves as a fitting payoff to the long journey fans have been on with The Bloodline.