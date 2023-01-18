Jrue Holiday Thrills NBA Twitter With Dominance Without Giannis as Bucks Beat Raptors

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have been working through the absence of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he missed his fourth straight game on Monday because of knee soreness.

Thankfully for Milwaukee, veteran point guard Jrue Holiday put forth another strong performance to lead the team to a 130-122 win over the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Holiday poured in 37 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block

It was his second straight 30-point outing after reaching that mark just twice earlier in the entire 2022-23 season. The 32-year-old shot an efficient 16-of-26 from the field in the victory.

With Holiday leading the way, the Bucks had six players score in double figures, including all five starters. Grayson Allen had 25 points while Brook Lopez added 19. Joe Ingles scored 15 points off the bench. Bobby Portis recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds and Pat Connaughton chipped in 10 points.

But Holiday was the star of the night, and NBA Twitter showered him with praise for his effort without Milwaukee's best player on the floor:

Holiday made his lone appearance in the All-Star Game in 2013. The 13-year veteran has been a steady source of production at the point guard position, as he has averaged at least 17 points and six assists in each of the last six seasons.

Perhaps this recent run earns Holiday a well-deserved nod to the All-Star Game this year. He has proven he can be depended on to carry an offense even without Antetokounmpo.

Holiday and the Bucks (29-16) will be going for their third straight win when they return to action on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17).