    Jrue Holiday Thrills NBA Twitter With Dominance Without Giannis as Bucks Beat Raptors

    Doric SamJanuary 18, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 16: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers in the first half at Fiserv Forum on January 16, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    The Milwaukee Bucks have been working through the absence of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he missed his fourth straight game on Monday because of knee soreness.

    Thankfully for Milwaukee, veteran point guard Jrue Holiday put forth another strong performance to lead the team to a 130-122 win over the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Holiday poured in 37 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block

    It was his second straight 30-point outing after reaching that mark just twice earlier in the entire 2022-23 season. The 32-year-old shot an efficient 16-of-26 from the field in the victory.

    With Holiday leading the way, the Bucks had six players score in double figures, including all five starters. Grayson Allen had 25 points while Brook Lopez added 19. Joe Ingles scored 15 points off the bench. Bobby Portis recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds and Pat Connaughton chipped in 10 points.

    But Holiday was the star of the night, and NBA Twitter showered him with praise for his effort without Milwaukee's best player on the floor:

    Scott Grodsky @ScottGrodsky

    So Jrue Holiday is an all-star.

    Mark Strotman @markstrot

    Jrue Holiday is an All-Star or we should just cancel the whole weekend.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jrue Holiday tonight:<br><br>37 PTS<br>6 REB<br>7 AST<br>2 STL<br>5 3P<br><br>The first Buck ever with that statline or better. <a href="https://t.co/ocpD4pNhKI">pic.twitter.com/ocpD4pNhKI</a>

    Playmaker Betting @playmakerbet

    Jrue Holiday when Giannis and Middleton are OUT <a href="https://t.co/x268P9ck6j">pic.twitter.com/x268P9ck6j</a>

    Matt Downs @cmattdowns

    Jrue Holiday. Still one of the most underrated players in the league. Always will be

    Joke 🃏 @Jokeeee_

    Jrue is the most underrated/ under appreciated player in the NBA <br><br>Does everything well offensively and T3 defender

    Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

    Before the game, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he's not sure he's ever seen Jrue Holiday be this aggressive in his NBA career.<br><br>"Sometimes, he's just dancing out there."<br><br>Holiday just danced into a stepback triple. And he has 13 of the Bucks' 39 points in the first quarter.

    Dalton Sell @sell_dalton

    Jrue Holiday is cooking. <a href="https://t.co/aS4ePy8Hoe">pic.twitter.com/aS4ePy8Hoe</a>

    Jamaican King 🇯🇲 @_karateChris

    Jrue Holiday done stepped up his offensive production since GIannis been out

    Multiple Income Dad💰➡️🕒 @BednarikMatt

    Jrue Holiday may be the most well rounded guard in the league.

    Sebastian Vasco 🇨🇴 @sebasvasco_mke

    Jrue Holiday is a menace on both ends of the floor

    Late stage capitalism hater @sarahrimmington

    Jrue Holiday is incredible

    Martenzie Johnson @10zJohnson

    Jrue Holiday when playing without Giannis <a href="https://t.co/6nC7ck0qax">pic.twitter.com/6nC7ck0qax</a>

    Wiizy @LoyvlFvm_wii

    Jrue holiday that dude!

    ‎ً @JahGoated

    Jrue is a All Star

    Richard @ifiwasrichard

    Jrue Holiday is an All Star

    Holiday made his lone appearance in the All-Star Game in 2013. The 13-year veteran has been a steady source of production at the point guard position, as he has averaged at least 17 points and six assists in each of the last six seasons.

    Perhaps this recent run earns Holiday a well-deserved nod to the All-Star Game this year. He has proven he can be depended on to carry an offense even without Antetokounmpo.

    Holiday and the Bucks (29-16) will be going for their third straight win when they return to action on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17).

