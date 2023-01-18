X

    Jerome Tang, Keyontae Johnson Praised for Brilliance as Kansas State Upsets Kansas

    Erin WalshJanuary 18, 2023

    MANHATTAN, KS - JANUARY 17: Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Kansas State Wildcats reacts after hitting a three point shot in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bramlage Coliseum on January 17, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
    Peter Aiken/Getty Images

    The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats upset the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks 83-82 in overtime on Tuesday in Manhattan to improve to 16-2 this season.

    Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills were brilliant for Kansas State in the win. Johnson finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in the win. He also scored the game-winning basket, a poster alley-oop dunk on Jalen Wilson.

    Big 12 Conference @Big12Conference

    WOW <a href="https://twitter.com/KStateMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KStateMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y7AL1dEsk0">pic.twitter.com/Y7AL1dEsk0</a>

    K-State Men's Basketball @KStateMBB

    HANG IT IN THE FREAKIN LOUVRE<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KStateMBB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KStateMBB</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/Keyontae?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Keyontae</a> <a href="https://t.co/YHQClQqXMA">pic.twitter.com/YHQClQqXMA</a>

    Sills finished with 24 points, four rebounds and three steals off the bench.

    Johnson's performance was all anyone could talk about, though, as this season is his first back on the court in two years since collapsing after a timeout during the Florida/Florida State men's basketball game on Dec. 12, 2020.

    Jacob Hester @JacobHester18

    What a game in Manhattan. The Jayhawks have been so good late in games, and that continued tonight… but Kansas State was not going to lose that game. They had a whatever it takes mentality, and it won out. What a performance from Keyontae Johnson. He willed his team to victory.

    PJ Green @PJGreenTV

    Can't help but be happy for Keyontae Johnson having a stellar year after all he's been thru.

    Reggie Wilson @ReggieWilsonTV

    Keyontae Johnson is a remarkable story.<br><br>A couple years ago, we didn't know if he would play again after that scary situation on the court. Now he's ballin' as a star on a very good Kansas State squad. Again, remarkable.

    Damon Amendolara @DAonCBS

    There's nothing like Bramledge when K-State beats KU. The hate is real. Props to the Wildcats. Great game by Keyontae Johnson.

    Mia O'Brien @MiaOBrienTV

    So, so, so happy for Keyontae Johnson

    Andy Katz @TheAndyKatz

    Keyontae Johnson with the lob dunk to beat <a href="https://twitter.com/KUHoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KUHoops</a> in OT for <a href="https://twitter.com/KStateMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KStateMBB</a>. Johnson is the best story in college hoops. 24/8 for him.

    Jake Winderman @jakewinderman

    Love watching Keyontae Johnson cook. He's on fire once again!

    Tramel Raggs @Raggs_No_Riches

    Keyontae Johnson is special

    First-year head coach Jerome Tang also received some praise following the big win. He's led a massive turn around on a Kansas State team that hasn't had a winning record since the 2018-19 season.

    Matt Lively @mattblively

    Jerome <br><br>Tang <br><br>Magician

    Kyle Boone @Kyle__Boone

    Kansas State is tied atop the Big 12 standings.<br><br>I repeat: Kansas State is tied atop the Big 12 standings.<br><br>This is not a drill.<br><br>Jerome Tang should probably be top-two on your Coach of the Year list -- and not No. 2.

    Darby Brown @darbyjobrown

    Are they gonna build a Jerome Tang statue in Manhattan?

    Jeff Ermann @Jeff_Ermann

    Kansas State is 16-2. Jerome Tang has to be a near-lock for national coach of three year unless they fade hard. <a href="https://t.co/9nZrC3zuII">https://t.co/9nZrC3zuII</a>

    Jake @jakeweingarten

    And man, Jerome Tang and his excellent staff, and players, completely turned around the program. Not shocked at all.

    Chris Williams @CWillTV

    Jerome Tang's unreal debut season continues! K-State knocks off no. 2 Kansas in OT. Couldn't happen to a better dude.

    Entering Tuesday night, Kansas State hadn't beaten Kansas in Manhattan since 2019. The two teams are now tied atop the Big 12 standings.

    Fans hoping to see more basketball between these two teams will be excited to learn the next matchup is right around the corner. The Wildcats will visit the Jayhawks on Jan. 31 before hosting No. 7 Texas on Feb. 4.

