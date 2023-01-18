Jerome Tang, Keyontae Johnson Praised for Brilliance as Kansas State Upsets Kansas

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats upset the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks 83-82 in overtime on Tuesday in Manhattan to improve to 16-2 this season.

Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills were brilliant for Kansas State in the win. Johnson finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in the win. He also scored the game-winning basket, a poster alley-oop dunk on Jalen Wilson.

Sills finished with 24 points, four rebounds and three steals off the bench.

Johnson's performance was all anyone could talk about, though, as this season is his first back on the court in two years since collapsing after a timeout during the Florida/Florida State men's basketball game on Dec. 12, 2020.

First-year head coach Jerome Tang also received some praise following the big win. He's led a massive turn around on a Kansas State team that hasn't had a winning record since the 2018-19 season.

Entering Tuesday night, Kansas State hadn't beaten Kansas in Manhattan since 2019. The two teams are now tied atop the Big 12 standings.

Fans hoping to see more basketball between these two teams will be excited to learn the next matchup is right around the corner. The Wildcats will visit the Jayhawks on Jan. 31 before hosting No. 7 Texas on Feb. 4.