Alabama's Darius Miles Provided Gun Used in Fatal Shooting, Investigators Say

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Investigators said in court documents that former Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball player Darius Miles admitted he provided the gun used in the fatal shooting of shooting death of Jamea Harris early Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, according to the Associated Press.

Michael Lynn Davis, 20, is alleged to have fired the shot that killed the 23-year-old Harris, per Chase Goodbread of The Tuscaloosa News. Both Davis and 21-year-old Miles have been charged with capital murder. Miles allegedly was sitting in the passenger seat of the car when the shot was fired from the vehicle.

Authorities said they had obtained surveillance footage showing Davis firing the shot, according to the warrant issued for his arrest, and witness statements identifying him as the shooter.

Miles has been dismissed from the Crimson Tide basketball program.

"They didn't have too many questions," head coach Nate Oats said of the players on Monday. "It's really just more of kind of a grieving process. I mean, they understand the severity of the situation with Jamea. They also understand the severity of the situation with Darius. There's both sides of it, dealing with it."

Miles and his family have maintained his innocence.

"While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court," attorneys William White, Clayton Tartt and Suzanne Norman said in a statement issued on behalf of the family. "Our firm's own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time."

The shooting took place at a business and bar district near Alabama's campus called The Strip. Authorities allege it occurred after Miles and Davis had an argument with Harris earlier in the night.

Miles, a junior, had appeared in 53 games for the Crimson Tide across three seasons, making two starts.