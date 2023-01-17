NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet Interests Suns, Magic in Free Agency

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic are reportedly among the teams interested in Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet if he hits unrestricted free agency this summer.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Orlando and Phoenix are chief among interested parties as VanVleet prepares for his first foray into the open market.

