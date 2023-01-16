Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager.

The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the move.

The first order of business for Ossenfort will likely be finding a new head coach, as the Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury following a last-place finish in the NFC West at 4-13.

Arizona's outlook may not be great for next season either, as quarterback Kyler Murray (ACL) will likely miss the start of the year and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be on the way out after Jordan Schultz of The Score reported the team will explore potential trades.

Finding a general manager was step one in what is shaping up to be a busy offseason for the franchise that also has the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it landed someone who was also on Tennessee's radar.

The Titans announced Thursday that they interviewed Ossenfort for their general manager position. The team is familiar with his work after three years as its director of player development, and moving up to general manager seemed like a potential natural progression for his career within the franchise.

Ossenfort also spent 15 seasons with the New England Patriots prior to joining the Titans, where he held roles such as director of college scouting and national scout.

New England won four Super Bowls during his tenure, and he continued that pattern of success with Tennessee after joining the franchise in 2020. The AFC South team reached the playoffs in three straight seasons from 2019 to 2021.

The Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC during the 2021 campaign and may have reached the postseason again in 2022 if quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) remained healthy.

Alas, Arizona hired Ossenfort instead of the Titans, and he will look to help build a winner just like he did in New England and Tennessee.