Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Probably' Won't Be Ready for 2023 Season After Knee Surgery

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't expect Kyler Murray to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season.

He told reporters Murray underwent successful surgery Tuesday and added the star quarterback will "probably" be sidelined for Week 1 next year.

Murray wrote in a tweet Tuesday "I'll be back," while also thanking everyone for the support:

Kingsbury confirmed on Dec. 13 the two-time Pro Bowler tore his ACL in a Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport followed up to report Murray had a "clean" tear that didn't impact any other ligaments in his knee. Rapoport cautioned, however, Murray might not be ready to open the 2023 season and could start on the physically unable to perform list.

While Murray avoided the worst-case scenario, he and the team still headed into the offseason with plenty of uncertainty.

Prior to his injury, the 25-year-old was on pace for a somewhat disappointing season. His 215.3 passing yards per game and 51.5 QBR were the lowest of his career. He was failing to make the kind of breakthrough Arizona wanted to see after it gave him a five-year, $230.5 million extension.

Now, Murray is facing the questions that inevitably follow any player who suffers a major knee injury, on top of scrutiny that grew amid the general stagnation with his development.

The Cardinals are wedded to Murray for the foreseeable future. Their hopes of winning a Super Bowl during that time will hinge on him not only making a successful recovery from his torn ACL but also his continued growth as a quarterback.