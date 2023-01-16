Report: Titans' Monti Ossenfort to Be Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they reportedly have their next general manager.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals "plan to hire" Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

