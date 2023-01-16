X

    Ian Jackson, 5-Star SG Prospect, Commits to UNC over Kentucky, Oregon, More

    Doric SamJanuary 16, 2023

    SPRINGFIELD, MA - JANUARY 15: Ian Jackson of Cardinal Hayes (11) shoots the ball during the Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between Cardinal Hayes and Imhotep Charter on January 15, 2023 at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The North Carolina Tar Heels landed one of the best recruits in the Class of 2024 on Monday.

    Per Joe Tipton of On3.com, 5-star shooting guard Ian Jackson has committed to UNC over offers from Kentucky, Oregon, Kansas and more. A junior at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, New York, Jackson is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports' composite.

