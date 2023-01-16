Ian Jackson, 5-Star SG Prospect, Commits to UNC over Kentucky, Oregon, More

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels landed one of the best recruits in the Class of 2024 on Monday.

Per Joe Tipton of On3.com, 5-star shooting guard Ian Jackson has committed to UNC over offers from Kentucky, Oregon, Kansas and more. A junior at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, New York, Jackson is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports' composite.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

