X

    Lakers' LeBron James Rips Refs for Missed Foul Calls: 'Frustrating as Hell'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 16, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is clearly upset with officials after the team suffered its third straight loss Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    And all year they keep telling me to my face on the court, "I didn't see it" or "It wasn't a foul". It's not making sense to me seriously! Frustrating as hell man! Anyways keep going Squad! 💜💛👑 <a href="https://t.co/tsrlXtJjuO">https://t.co/tsrlXtJjuO</a>

    The post came in response to tweets questioning the lack of a foul call against 76ers star Joel Embiid on the final play of the 113-112 game:

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    mini: van<br>HUGE: GAME WINNING BLOCK <a href="https://t.co/2ZiTWWuUUY">pic.twitter.com/2ZiTWWuUUY</a>

    Russell Westbrook couldn't get a clean shot off and the Lakers suffered a narrow loss.

    The NBA's Last Two Minute report refers to "marginal arm contact" by Embiid but stated the no-call was correct on the play.

    "I couldn't get my hand up to shoot because [Embiid] was grabbing it," Westbrook told reporters after the game.

    It's the second straight Lakers game where fans had questions about the officiating.

    Los Angeles suffered a 119-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in double overtime on Thursday, with refs receiving criticism for several missed calls. The biggest one came at the end of regulation when Tim Hardaway Jr. contested the potential game-winning shot from Troy Brown Jr. and seemingly made contact. Once again, the L2M report sided with the game officials ruling a correct no-call.

    "Hardaway Jr. (DAL) legally contests Brown Jr.'s (LAL) jump shot attempt and makes contact with the ball. Any 'high-five' contact is considered incidental," the report stated.

    Lakers' LeBron James Rips Refs for Missed Foul Calls: 'Frustrating as Hell'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    James is still taking issue with the calls, and the fans are clearly upset about it as well.

    The Lakers falling to 19-24 on the season, 13th in the Western Conference, has also likely added to the frustration surrounding the organization.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.