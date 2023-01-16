Lakers' LeBron James Rips Refs for Missed Foul Calls: 'Frustrating as Hell'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is clearly upset with officials after the team suffered its third straight loss Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers:

The post came in response to tweets questioning the lack of a foul call against 76ers star Joel Embiid on the final play of the 113-112 game:

Russell Westbrook couldn't get a clean shot off and the Lakers suffered a narrow loss.

The NBA's Last Two Minute report refers to "marginal arm contact" by Embiid but stated the no-call was correct on the play.

"I couldn't get my hand up to shoot because [Embiid] was grabbing it," Westbrook told reporters after the game.

It's the second straight Lakers game where fans had questions about the officiating.

Los Angeles suffered a 119-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in double overtime on Thursday, with refs receiving criticism for several missed calls. The biggest one came at the end of regulation when Tim Hardaway Jr. contested the potential game-winning shot from Troy Brown Jr. and seemingly made contact. Once again, the L2M report sided with the game officials ruling a correct no-call.

"Hardaway Jr. (DAL) legally contests Brown Jr.'s (LAL) jump shot attempt and makes contact with the ball. Any 'high-five' contact is considered incidental," the report stated.

James is still taking issue with the calls, and the fans are clearly upset about it as well.

The Lakers falling to 19-24 on the season, 13th in the Western Conference, has also likely added to the frustration surrounding the organization.