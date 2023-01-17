3 Biggest Free-Agent Decisions for Bears' GM and Coach in 2023 Offseason

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have the potential to make a huge jump in 2023. While they finished with the NFL's worst record this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars did the same last year and they're now on to the divisional round.

Chicago may have its most important piece in quarterback Justin Fields. While the 2021 first-round pick isn't a finished product, he showed a ton of potential in 2022 as a dynamic dual-threat signal-caller.

The challenge will involve putting the pieces around the 23-year-old for him to succeed. Fortunately, head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles have plenty of capital with which to work.

Chicago is slated to pick first overall in the 2023 NFL draft. It is also projected to lead the league with $116 million in cap space.

We'll focus on free agency here and dive into the three toughest decisions Eberflus and Poles have ahead of them when the market opens on March 15.

