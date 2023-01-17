3 Biggest Free-Agent Decisions for Bears' GM and Coach in 2023 Offseason

3 Biggest Free-Agent Decisions for Bears' GM and Coach in 2023 OffseasonJanuary 17, 2023
The Chicago Bears have the potential to make a huge jump in 2023. While they finished with the NFL's worst record this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars did the same last year and they're now on to the divisional round.
Chicago may have its most important piece in quarterback Justin Fields. While the 2021 first-round pick isn't a finished product, he showed a ton of potential in 2022 as a dynamic dual-threat signal-caller.
The challenge will involve putting the pieces around the 23-year-old for him to succeed. Fortunately, head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles have plenty of capital with which to work.
Chicago is slated to pick first overall in the 2023 NFL draft. It is also projected to lead the league with $116 million in cap space.
We'll focus on free agency here and dive into the three toughest decisions Eberflus and Poles have ahead of them when the market opens on March 15.
Should the Bears Bring Back Riley Reiff?
The Bears shouldn't have too many difficult decisions when it comes to retaining their own free agents. This was, after all, a roster that won only three games.
However, Chicago does have a choice to make regarding right tackle Riley Reiff. He started the final 10 games of the season and played relatively well, all things considered.
Fields was sacked a whopping 55 times in 2022, but Reiff was responsible for only three of those sacks and four penalties, according to Pro Football Focus. The Bears' offensive line could use a serious influx of talent, but the 11-year veteran may be worth keeping around.
However, it won't be a cut-and-dry decision. Reiff is 34 years old and isn't going to be a long-term fixture of the Bears. He could be a valuable piece of depth, though, as Chicago looks to pursue other linemen on the open market.
And there is no shortage of options. From Orlando Brown Jr. and Nate Davis to Rodney Hudson and Mike McGlinchey, the free-agent linemen pool is fairly deep. Before wading into it, Eberflus and Poles must determine if they have a place for Reiff in 2023.
Should Chicago Re-sign David Montgomery or Look to Upgrade in FA or the Draft?
Chicago's other tough free-agent decision involves starting running back David Montgomery. He's scheduled to be a free agent and projected to have a market value of $7.2 million annually.
The Bears can afford to retain the 25-year-old at a fair market price, but this doesn't necessarily mean they should. While he's been a serviceable starter in Chicago, he hasn't been a Pro Bowl-level talent.
Montgomery averaged just 4.0 yards per carry this season and 3.8 yards per carry last year. His biggest asset over the past two seasons has arguably been his receiving ability (76 receptions since the start of 2021).
Fields was an 1,100-yard rusher, and Chicago also has Khalil Herbert signed through 2024. Poles and Eberflus must decide if they need to stick with what they have in Montgomery or seek an upgrade or alternative in the NFL draft.
There are some intriguing running backs scheduled to be available in free agency, including Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, D'Onta Foreman and Jamaal Williams. The Bears aren't using the No. 1 pick on a running back, but 10 RBs were ranked among the top 101 prospects by the Bleacher Report Scouting Department.
Chicago will have options if it moves on from Montgomery. Whether it does is a choice that must be made in the coming weeks.
Which Pass-Catchers Should Be Top FA Priorities?
If the Bears hope to see Fields make a significant jump as a passer next season, they should invest heavily in improving his receiving corps. Tight end Cole Kmet led the team with a mere 544 receiving yards.
The Jaguars invested in Trevor Lawrence's supporting cast this past offseason, signing Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram. They helped the quarterback grow tremendously during the regular season and played big roles in Saturday's wild-card win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The challenge for Eberflus and Poles will be identifying pass-catchers worth spending on in free agency. The receiver pool isn't projected to be deep, with players such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jakobi Meyers and Odell Beckham Jr. headlining the list.
There isn't a clear No. 1 receiver headed to free agency.
Things are a little more promising at tight end, where Engram, Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki all have Pro Bowl potential. Pairing any one of them with Kmet would make plenty of sense, but Chicago still needs wideouts too.
Presumably, the Bears will spend big on at least one receiver to pair with Darnell Mooney, who landed on injured reserve but was a 1,000-yard receiver last year.
The question is whether any are worth pursuing heavily or if Chicago would be better served focusing on the trade market and the draft.
*Cap, contract and market information via Spotrac.