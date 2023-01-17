3 Changes Patriots Must Make in 2023 Offseason to Help Mac Jones

0 of 3

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The New England Patriots made a valiant push toward the postseason in 2022, but their playoff hopes ended in Week 18 with a 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills—a team that narrowly escaped with a wild-card victory on Sunday.

One of New England's biggest issues this season was the regression of quarterback Mac Jones. The 2021 first-round pick was a rookie Pro Bowler but saw a big dip in production this season.

His completion rate dropped from 67.6 percent to 65.2 percent, and his passer rating sagged from 92.5 to 84.8. Yes, he missed time and was hampered by an ankle injury, but that injury doesn't bear the sole blame for his dip.



The reality is that New England didn't do enough to support the 24-year-old in his second season.

Here, we'll examine three changes the Patriots must make in the offseason to better aid Jones in 2023.

