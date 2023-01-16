X

    NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Pistons' Nerlens Noel, Saddiq Bey and Alec Burks

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 16, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 10: Saddiq Bey #41 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Detroit Pistons might sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, but they aren't yet going into full selling mode ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.

    The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported Monday the Pistons "have shown very little interest" in dealing guard Alec Burks. It's a similar story with forward Saddiq Bey, whom Edwards speculated the Pistons won't move "unless a deal they can't refuse comes around."

    Nerlens Noel, on the other hand, is more gettable, but Edwards reported the 6'11" center wouldn't take a buyout from Detroit if he remains with the team through the deadline. The Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks have discussed a potential swap, per Edwards.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Pistons' Nerlens Noel, Saddiq Bey and Alec Burks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.