NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Pistons' Nerlens Noel, Saddiq Bey and Alec Burks

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons might sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, but they aren't yet going into full selling mode ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.

The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported Monday the Pistons "have shown very little interest" in dealing guard Alec Burks. It's a similar story with forward Saddiq Bey, whom Edwards speculated the Pistons won't move "unless a deal they can't refuse comes around."

Nerlens Noel, on the other hand, is more gettable, but Edwards reported the 6'11" center wouldn't take a buyout from Detroit if he remains with the team through the deadline. The Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks have discussed a potential swap, per Edwards.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.