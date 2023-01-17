WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 16

0 of 1

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on January 16.

We're now less than two weeks away from the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28, so WWE has been trying to get all of its ducks in a row when it comes to setting up the card.

Following last week's return, Bobby Lashley arrived on Raw this week looking to re-establish himself as the top dog on the red brand.

We also saw Judgment Day figure out its next step after Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest became the No. 1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships during last week's Tag Team Turmoil match.

Let's take a look at what went down during Monday's show.