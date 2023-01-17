WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 16

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 16January 17, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on January 16.
We're now less than two weeks away from the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28, so WWE has been trying to get all of its ducks in a row when it comes to setting up the card.
Following last week's return, Bobby Lashley arrived on Raw this week looking to re-establish himself as the top dog on the red brand.
We also saw Judgment Day figure out its next step after Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest became the No. 1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships during last week's Tag Team Turmoil match.
Let's take a look at what went down during Monday's show.
Mustafa Ali vs. Solo Sikoa
- Dom trying to act like an ex-con in front of two guys who have actually been arrested a few times was probably meant to be funny, but it just came across as weird.
- The best part of the pre-match segment was the staredown between Ripley and Sikoa. If WWE wants her to start wrestling men, it should just do it instead of teasing it over and over.
- Ali is such a fluid performer. He makes so many little things look much better than the average wrestler. Even a simple dropkick has a little extra something to it when he hits it.
- It feels like WWE is setting up Sikoa and Owens for a singles feud after Roman Reigns is done with The Prize Fighter.
Raw opened up with The Usos and Solo Sikoa heading to the ring. They talked a little trash before Judgment Day came out to respond to their claim that they will retain the Raw tag titles.
A fight broke out, as expected, but just as Solo was about to take a shot at Rhea Ripley, Mustafa Ali came flying in from the top turnbuckle to take him down.
The match officially got started during the break, so we returned to see The Street Champ taking it to the former 205 Live standout. Kevin Owens made an appearance and fought The Usos at ringside, allowing Ali to take Sikoa down with a huge tornado DDT for a close two-count.
After avoiding a 450 splash, Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike for the win. KO came in and immediately took him out with a Stunner.
The pre-match segment was fine, but the match that followed was definitely more effective at getting the crowd in the right mood for the rest of the night. There was a lot of mayhem, and mayhem is always going to make things a little more fun.
Winner: Solo Sikoa
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations