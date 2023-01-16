NBA Rumors: Pistons Set Bojan Bogdanović Trade Value at Unprotected 1st-Round Pick

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons aren't about to ship out Bojan Bogdanović ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline for cheap.

According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons "aren't opposed to moving" the veteran forward in a trade, but "the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.