X

    NBA Rumors: Pistons Set Bojan Bogdanović Trade Value at Unprotected 1st-Round Pick

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 16, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 11: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Detroit Pistons aren't about to ship out Bojan Bogdanović ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline for cheap.

    According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons "aren't opposed to moving" the veteran forward in a trade, but "the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.