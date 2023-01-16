Matt Boldy, Wild Agree to 7-Year, $49M Contract amid Impressive Start to NHL Career

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild announced they have signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year extension worth $49 million.

The 21-year-old also had a message for the fan base after the deal:

Boldy is in his second NHL season, totaling 12 goals and 17 assists in 42 games. He's played a key role for the Wild, which entered Monday with 52 points to sit third in the Central division.

In 2021-22, Boldy had 15 goals and 24 assists on his way to finishing eighth in voting for the Calder Trophy, the league's Rookie of the Year award. He was plus-17 on the ice last year as the Wild finished with 113 points, second-most in the Western Conference.

While the production has been solid to this point, the Wild are paying for the left wing's upside.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 draft has flashed his potential as a difference-maker who can rack up a lot of points in his career.

Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin recently gave his thoughts on the young player.

"I think Matt's a really good player. I do," Guerin said, per Joe Smith of The Athletic. "I think Matt's got a lot of ability to make plays. We want him to shoot the puck more. I think he tries to get too cute at times, but that's what playmakers do."

If he can refine his game, Boldy could give the Wild excellent value in his contract over the next seven years.

The former Boston College player was set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason without a new deal.