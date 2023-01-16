AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Complete Week 11 Men's Rankings Released

AP Photo/Wade Payne

An upset-filled weekend caused a lot of movement in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll heading into Week 11.

Eleven ranked teams lost on Saturday alone, tying an AP poll record for a single day, per ESPN Stats & Info.

There is also significant debate about the top of the rankings, with Houston, Kansas and Purdue all receiving first-place votes after adding wins this week.

Here is the latest Top 25.

AP Poll

1. Houston

2. Kansas

3. Purdue

4. Alabama

5. UCLA

6. Gonzaga

7. Texas

8. Xavier

9. Tennessee

10. Virginia

11. Arizona

12. Iowa State

13. Kansas State

14. TCU

15. Connecticut

16. Auburn

17. Miami (FL)

18. Charleston

19. Clemson

20. Marquette

21. Baylor

22. Providence

23. Rutgers

24. Florida Atlantic

25. Arkansas

In a week full of upsets, none was more surprising than Kentucky's 63-56 road victory over Tennessee. The Volunteers entered with a 25-game home winning streak, while the Wildcats had lost four of their last seven, including a home loss to South Carolina four days earlier.

Kentucky still earned the win as Antonio Reeves scored a team-high 18 points off the bench:

Tennessee shot just 3-of-21 from three-point range in the loss, causing it to fall from No. 5 to No. 9 in the latest rankings.

Arizona dropped two spots to No. 11 after an 87-68 defeat to Oregon. The Ducks sent a message from the beginning of the game with a huge dunk by N'Faly Dante.

Dante ended with 22 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the one-sided victory.

St. John's continued the chaotic week Sunday with an 85-74 road win over UConn. The Huskies also lost to Marquette on Wednesday and dropped to No. 15 in the latest poll after their fourth defeat in five games.

Duke is out of the Top 25 after a loss to Clemson, falling to 13-5 in the first season under new head coach Jon Scheyer.

Some top teams did live up to expectations this week, with Alabama proving itself as a title contender after improving to 15-2. The squad is 5-0 in the SEC with all double-digit wins, including a 106-66 dismantling of LSU on Saturday. With a road win over Houston already on the Crimson Tide's resume, there aren't many better teams in the country.

Kansas hasn't had as many blowouts, but it earned an impressive 62-60 win over Iowa State on Saturday after escaping with a four-point win over Oklahoma. The tough schedule continues for the Jayhawks this week with games against Kansas State and TCU.

Houston extended its winning streak to eight with an 83-77 victory over South Florida. The Cougars are the clear best team in the American Athletic Conference, although they must avoid traps as they get every team's best effort.

UCLA also remains a team to watch after its 13th straight win, climbing to No. 5 in the latest poll. The Bruins' streak will be put to the test this week with road games at Arizona State and Arizona.