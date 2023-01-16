X

    Maya Moore Retires from WNBA; Icon Won 4 WNBA Titles, 2 Olympic Gold Medals and More

    WNBA star Maya Moore announced her retirement Monday as one of the most decorated players in league history:

    Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> <br><br>Thank you for everything you have done for the league and the game of basketball as a whole 🧡 <a href="https://t.co/2Kf7OGpRzn">pic.twitter.com/2Kf7OGpRzn</a>

    4x WNBA Champion <br>2x Olympic Gold Medalist<br>2x FIBA Champion<br>2x Euroleague Champion <br>2x NCAA Champion <br><br>One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you, Maya Moore <a href="https://t.co/j5NFVqe1ZT">pic.twitter.com/j5NFVqe1ZT</a>

    The 33-year-old last played in 2018, initially announcing she would step away for the 2019 season to focus on family and faith.

    In eight total seasons in the WNBA, Moore earned six All-Star selections and won four championships with the Minnesota Lynx. She was the league MVP in 2014 and won the WNBA All-Star Game MVP three times.

    With a career average of 18.4 points per game, Moore ranks ninth all-time in WNBA history.

    She was a consistent winner outside the WNBA, helping UConn win two NCAA titles. She was a four-time All-American in college, earning the national Player of the Year award twice.

    At the international level, Moore won two Olympic gold medals and two golds at the FIBA World Championships.

    In past years, the basketball star has made just as many headlines for her efforts off the court. When he stepped away from the WNBA, Moore helped free her now-husband Jonathan Irons from a Missouri prison after a wrongful conviction.

    In July, they announced the birth of their first child.

    The couple released a book last week entitled "Love and Justice," describing their experiences over the past few years.

    On Monday, Moore officially retired from basketball to continue her social justice work.

    "I want to continue to be present at home, for our community, and also doing work with our nonprofit," Moore told Good Morning America. "That's what I'm moving into."

