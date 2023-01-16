Most Memorable WWE Royal Rumble Spots of the Last 10 Years

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble matches are home to unforgettable spots that captivate audiences and keep them invested in what is typically an hour-long spectacle of punches and kicks.

The near-eliminations, the confrontation of characters and the intersection of storylines have helped elevate the men's and women's contests beyond that of a traditional Battle Royal.

Ahead of the 2023 edition of the pay-per-view, relive the spots that have left an impression on fans, both as one-offs and callbacks, over the last decade.

Note: Surprise entries and returns did not qualify for the countdown. This was intended more for actual spots that took place within the context of the match.