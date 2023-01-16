Lakers' LeBron James Celebrated by NBA Twitter After Passing 38,000 Points Milestone

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has scored more points than LeBron James.

James scored the 38,000th point of his career with a jump shot during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Abdul-Jabbar holds the all-time record with 38,387 points, and the King needed just 11 to become the second player in history to reach the 38,000 mark.

He got there in the first quarter, setting off a reaction on social media:

While James is 38 years old and past the absolute peak of his prime, it feels like just a matter of time before he eclipses Abdul-Jabbar's record. After all, he averaged 30.3 points per game last season and entered Sunday's game posting 29.0 points a night in 2022-23.

It is a testament to his greatness that he is still scoring at such a level even if he has lost a half-step since he was dominating the league as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

James isn't just scoring, as he entered Sunday's game averaging 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game as well.

He will go down as one of the best players in the history of the sport, and his longevity is quite the argument in his favor for anyone participating in the seemingly endless debate about who is the NBA's greatest of all time.

Yet his primary focus is surely on winning a fifth championship ring, and his Lakers have plenty of work to do following a 19-23 start.