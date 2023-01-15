2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones Reportedly Traded to Liberty from Sun

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

Jonquel Jones is reportedly getting her wish.

According to ESPN, the Connecticut Sun are expected to finalize a trade Sunday that would send the 2021 WNBA MVP to the New York Liberty. ESPN noted Jones requested to be traded to the Big Apple.

While Jones had just one more year remaining on her deal with the Sun, this is still a significant loss for Connecticut and a major addition for New York on paper.

After all, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2016 WNBA draft has a résumé that includes far more than the MVP. The 2017 Most Improved Player and 2018 Sixth Woman of the Year also has four All-WNBA selections and three All-Defensive nods.

Jones was at her best in that MVP campaign and averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from deep.

Her numbers dipped this past season at 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game, but she still shot 51.3 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three-point range.

What's more, Jones helped lead the Sun to the WNBA Finals, where they lost to the Las Vegas Aces. It was the second time her Connecticut teams reached that level, as the Sun also lost to the Washington Mystics in the 2019 WNBA Finals.

Perhaps Jones can win that elusive title following this trade.

Alexa Philippou of ESPN called the Liberty a "burgeoning championship contender with Sabrina Ionescu leading the way" who "have also historically tried to court two-time Finals MVP Breanna Stewart, who's a free agent this year."

Regardless of whoever else New York adds, Ionescu and Jones are quite the one-two punch as the team looks ahead to a new season.