    Barcelona Fans Troll Real Madrid After Dominant 3-1 El Clásico Win in Supercopa Final

    January 15, 2023

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 12: Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Super Copa de España semi-final match between Real Betis and FC Barcelona at King Fahd International Stadium on January 12, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)
    Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

    Real Madrid won the first La Liga meeting against Barcelona this season. The Catalans answered with a triumph in the Supercopa final.

    Led by goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri, Barcelona beat hated rivals Real Madrid 3-1 on Sunday to claim the title.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    GAVI GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD IN THE SUPERCOPA FINAL 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/AZPLjBSaA7">pic.twitter.com/AZPLjBSaA7</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    LEWANDOWSKI MAKES IT 2-0 FOR BARCELONA 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/51gUuGUuky">pic.twitter.com/51gUuGUuky</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    BARCELONA ARE ON FIRE 🔥<br><br>Pedri makes it 3-0 over Real Madrid 😱 <a href="https://t.co/mBPpKDWzR8">pic.twitter.com/mBPpKDWzR8</a>

    Karim Benzema's goal in the second-half stoppage time provided little consolation for Los Blancos.

    There is never any love lost between these two Spanish rivals, and Real Madrid supporters were left to doom-scroll Twitter after the match and face the trolling:

    Neymar PR 🇧🇷 @bagofnuts_

    Gavi - 18 years<br>Modric, Kroos, Camavinga - 90 years <a href="https://t.co/QvTD6kwInE">pic.twitter.com/QvTD6kwInE</a>

    Troll Football @TrollFootball

    Barcelona vs Real Madrid highlights<a href="https://t.co/6hp8jXOTEZ">pic.twitter.com/6hp8jXOTEZ</a>

    Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_

    Huge result! Huge performance! Complete and utter dominance!<br><br>This ought to silence the critics, because you just don't do that to Real Madrid - the European champs. Momentum wise, as well, unparalleled. The perfect left up going into a dogged title race, I couldn't be happier!

    Pol Ballús @polballus

    FT, 3-1. Xavi gets his first title as a Barça manager in a signature win, against Real Madrid. If you are looking for something like a 'turning point', that's what they are made of. Pedri is 20. Balde is 19. Gavi is 18.

    Managing Barça @ManagingBarca

    Congratulations to Real Madrid for winning the runner's up medal. 👏 <a href="https://t.co/8gO4QFgnWT">pic.twitter.com/8gO4QFgnWT</a>

    BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku

    Edmund recorded a Space at the beginning of the season and two Real Madrid fans were talking so proud. They even said they will "thrash" Barcelona in any El Clasico. We are here now. Can they come out?

    LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry

    If Real Madrid don't end up getting Mbappe, they're going to struggle for seasons to come. Their era has unfortunately come to an end.

    John H O N E S T Y @ExJohnHonestyy

    Phenomenal performance by Barca, deserved more than a 3-1. Hall of shame performance by Real Madrid. One team wanted it way way more than the other and they earned it.

    RuF🦅🦅🇦🇷 @Ruf_ayi

    Humiliating Real Madrid is something we do with ease.

    Steve Davis @SteveDavis90

    Barca (finally!) gets its third.<br>Gavi's been sensational <br>Real Madrid doesn't look like it even wants to be there today<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ElClasico?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ElClasico</a>

    Alejandro Moreno @AleMorenoESPN

    Statement win for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barcelona?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barcelona</a> and Xavi!!! Dominant performance. Really good from back to front. Gavi outstanding!...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RealMadrid?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RealMadrid</a> continues to struggle to control games and create chances, it's been a problem for a while!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Supercopa?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Supercopa</a>

    The day really belonged to Gavi, who added two assists to go along with his goal. The 18-year-old is one of the more astonishing young talents in Spain, and he was sublime on Sunday.

    "I don't have anything to say about Gavi anymore," Sergio Busquets said after the match. "You already know how good he is. How he competes, his technique... everything. He is a top player, and he will only get better."

    Cristian Nyari @Cnyari

    De Jong, Gavi, Pedri trio is getting better and better with every game. Helps to have Busquets cover their tracks but things finally coming together for Barca and playing good football again....and having Lewandowski obviously makes everything easier.

    Andy West @andywest01

    Sometimes I think Pedri is better than Gavi. Occasionally I think Gavi is better than Pedri. Mostly I just think how lucky Barça are to have both of them running the midfield for the next 10+ years

    Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan

    Brilliant by Gavi.

    Real Madrid's next chance to strike back will come on Sunday, March 19, when the two clubs clash again in La Liga action. That likely will be an enormous match for Spain's title race, with Barcelona currently holding a three-point lead over Real Madrid atop La Liga's table.

    Given that the two clubs have won all but four La Liga titles in the 21st century, it's hardly a surprise that they find themselves neck-and-neck yet again. Or that yet another Supercopa came down to the two footballing giants.

    On Sunday, Barcelona won the clash of titans, led by the dynamic Gavi. The anticipation for the next showdown is already building.

