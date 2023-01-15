Barcelona Fans Troll Real Madrid After Dominant 3-1 El Clásico Win in Supercopa Final

Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Real Madrid won the first La Liga meeting against Barcelona this season. The Catalans answered with a triumph in the Supercopa final.

Led by goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri, Barcelona beat hated rivals Real Madrid 3-1 on Sunday to claim the title.

Karim Benzema's goal in the second-half stoppage time provided little consolation for Los Blancos.

There is never any love lost between these two Spanish rivals, and Real Madrid supporters were left to doom-scroll Twitter after the match and face the trolling:

The day really belonged to Gavi, who added two assists to go along with his goal. The 18-year-old is one of the more astonishing young talents in Spain, and he was sublime on Sunday.

"I don't have anything to say about Gavi anymore," Sergio Busquets said after the match. "You already know how good he is. How he competes, his technique... everything. He is a top player, and he will only get better."

Real Madrid's next chance to strike back will come on Sunday, March 19, when the two clubs clash again in La Liga action. That likely will be an enormous match for Spain's title race, with Barcelona currently holding a three-point lead over Real Madrid atop La Liga's table.

Given that the two clubs have won all but four La Liga titles in the 21st century, it's hardly a surprise that they find themselves neck-and-neck yet again. Or that yet another Supercopa came down to the two footballing giants.

On Sunday, Barcelona won the clash of titans, led by the dynamic Gavi. The anticipation for the next showdown is already building.