Schefter: Sean Payton May Not Be Realistic Option to Replace Chargers' Brandon Staley

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

After the Los Angeles Chargers' demoralizing defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday's AFC Wild Card Game, many are questioning the job security of head coach Brandon Staley.

There has been speculation that if Staley were fired, Los Angeles would be an ideal fit for Sean Payton if he chose to return to coaching. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter explained why he believes that pairing would be unlikely.

"It's hard to see this franchise, with its history, being as aggressive as it would need to be to go get Sean Payton, as much as he might be able to help that franchise," Schefter said. "So I don't know how realistic that is, but it's hard to imagine that a loss like this wouldn't result in some type of changes."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.