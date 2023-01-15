NFL Twitter Calls for Brandon Staley to Be Fired After Chargers' Collapse vs. Jaguars

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the second half of Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 27-7 lead after intercepting Trevor Lawrence four times, and yet they still lost 31-30.

Lawrence tossed four touchdowns in the second half to cancel out his abysmal first-half performance and lead Jacksonville to its first playoff win since the 2017 campaign.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tossed just one touchdown in the win, for comparison, while running back Austin Ekeler totaled two rushing scores.

After L.A.'s epic collapse that saw it put up just three points after halftime, NFL Twitter began calling for Chargers head coach Brandon Staley to be fired, and rightfully so:

Staley has been head coach of the Chargers since the 2021 season. He led the team to a 9-8 finish last year and it missed the postseason. Given all the injuries to the team this season, Staley was given a lot of credit for leading L.A. to a 10-7 finish, but Saturday's result is unacceptable.

If Staley is fired, the Chargers will be only the latest team to join the coaching carousel this offseason, joining the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.