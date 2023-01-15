X

    NFL Twitter Calls for Brandon Staley to Be Fired After Chargers' Collapse vs. Jaguars

    Erin WalshJanuary 15, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)
    Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Chargers entered the second half of Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 27-7 lead after intercepting Trevor Lawrence four times, and yet they still lost 31-30.

    Lawrence tossed four touchdowns in the second half to cancel out his abysmal first-half performance and lead Jacksonville to its first playoff win since the 2017 campaign.

    Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tossed just one touchdown in the win, for comparison, while running back Austin Ekeler totaled two rushing scores.

    After L.A.'s epic collapse that saw it put up just three points after halftime, NFL Twitter began calling for Chargers head coach Brandon Staley to be fired, and rightfully so:

    Adam Silverstein @SilversteinAdam

    Brandon Staley should be fired 30 seconds after the post-game handshake.

    Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

    Brandon Staley might get the Lane Kiffin greeting at the airport after this collapse. Inexcusable.

    Zac Jackson @AkronJackson

    Brandon Staley <a href="https://t.co/HKkxXaK9Qx">pic.twitter.com/HKkxXaK9Qx</a>

    Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith

    Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/SeanPayton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeanPayton</a>. Welcome to Los Angeles as the new coach is the <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chargers</a>. There is no way Brandon Staley can keep his job after blowing this lead. There's no coming back from this for him!

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    I don't see a way that Staley keeps his job after this DEBACLE. Up 27-0 and lose with that talent. Sean Payton or someone else will be coaching that tm next season.

    Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora

    If Brandon Staley didn't totally botch last week and watch Mike Williams get hurt and put Bosa in position to miss time, maybe just maybe he finds a way to cling to a 27-0 lead vs the mighty Jags. Alas, we'll never know after these consecutive debacles. You can't bring him back

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Justin Herbert deserves a big time OFFENSIVE coach. Maybe one w experience and that's had success in playoff football. One that wouldn't blow a 27-0 lead. One that's respected and could build an elite staff. Anyone come to mind?

    Coach Jason Brown @TheRealCoach_JB

    Is Staley fired on flight back home?

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    Sean Payton looking at Brandon Staley's job <a href="https://t.co/h7tPhFkpMZ">pic.twitter.com/h7tPhFkpMZ</a>

    Shelby Manning @ShelbyManningPO

    Brandon Staley's seat right now <a href="https://t.co/lrpFL2rd7z">pic.twitter.com/lrpFL2rd7z</a>

    Staley has been head coach of the Chargers since the 2021 season. He led the team to a 9-8 finish last year and it missed the postseason. Given all the injuries to the team this season, Staley was given a lot of credit for leading L.A. to a 10-7 finish, but Saturday's result is unacceptable.

    If Staley is fired, the Chargers will be only the latest team to join the coaching carousel this offseason, joining the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.

    NFL Twitter Calls for Brandon Staley to Be Fired After Chargers' Collapse vs. Jaguars
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.