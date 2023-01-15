WWE Rumors: Backstage Details on Cody Rhodes' Injury Rehab amid Royal Rumble Buzz

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cody Rhodes is gearing up for his in-ring return.

Fightful Select reported Rhodes has been training at the WWE Performance Center since December as the Royal Rumble approaches.

While no date has been formally set for Rhodes' return, the Jan. 28 Premium Live Event has always been seen as the biggest stage for him to get back in the ring.

Rhodes has not wrestled since defeating Seth Rollins at June's Hell in a Cell event while competing with a torn pectoral. He's largely been absent from WWE programming for the last several months, but the company has started teasing his return.

Assuming he winds up in the Rumble, Rhodes is the favorite to win the men's match. The Rock and Sami Zayn have also been posited as two of the other logical contenders to face off against Roman Reigns in one of the two WrestleMania main events.

Fightful reported Rhodes has been training with NXT talents Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy, with The American Nightmare "hand picking" the up-and-comers.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.