The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 217

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

All of a sudden, it's cool to be Strickland again.

The rugged Californian had climbed to the brink of a middleweight title shot with a six-fight win streak through February 2022 but plunged down the mountain later in the year thanks to consecutive losses to Alex Pereira and Cannonier.

But it's a new year. And perhaps a new, or at least renewed, Strickland.

The 31-year-old jumped in on late notice against a foe with three straight victories but never looked unprepared for the challenge while working Imavov over across five main-event rounds.

Strickland got a unanimous nod with scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47.

B/R agreed with the third card and saw it 48-47 (3-2 in rounds) in favor of Strickland, who raised his hand upon hearing the verdict and immediately walked to the fence and pointed to the judges.

"It was a close fight with Jared, but I won," he said. "I beat the No. 2 contender. I'm only here because of bad judging. But I'm a company man. You pay me, and I'll fight [now-former heavyweight champion] Francis Ngannou."

That won't be necessary, but a return to the 185-pound precipice is likely for the winner, who fought with his typically effective methodical style, walking forward behind jabs and combinations while frustrating Imavov's return fire with shoulder rolls and other evasive maneuvers.

Imavov actually started well in the first round but was clipped by a right hand about halfway through and spent the rest of the session in retreat.

He never really regained the aggressive nature as Strickland perpetually plodded forward. Imavov looked exhausted on his stool late in the fight as his corner exhorted him to dig deep and rally.

He had never gone beyond three rounds in a career stretching back to 2016.

Strickland, by contrast, never sat down between rounds though he was fighting his second five-rounder in a month and appearing in a main event for the fifth time in his UFC career.

And in the aftermath, he was, well…himself.

"I've got big, old metaphorical nuts," he said. "I can fight 25 minutes. I can fight 60 minutes. The only reason this man hit me was because I wanted to finish him. Let's f--king go."