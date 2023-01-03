UFC's Dana White Addresses Physical Altercation with Wife Anne After Release of Video

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC President Dana White on Monday addressed a physical altercation he had with his wife, Anne, on New Year's Eve.

TMZ Sports obtained video of White and Anne appearing to argue at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne slapped White, who slapped her back.

White told TMZ Sports he was "embarrassed."

"I'm one of the guys—you've heard me say for years there's never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman," he said. "And now here I am on TMZ talking about it. My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We've known each other since we were 12 years old. We've obviously been through some s--t together, and we've got three kids. And this is one of those situations that's horrible."

White added that "there was definitely a lot of alcohol involved, but that's no excuse."

Anne provided a statement to TMZ Sports:

"Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement—nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year's Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We've talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

White became UFC's president in 2001, when Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta purchased the promotion for $2 million.

After former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice punched his then-fiancée in 2014, White defended UFC's approach toward domestic violence and said the company had "a track record of getting rid of many people that have done bad things."

"There's one thing that you never bounce back from and that's putting your hands on a woman," he said. "Been that way in the UFC since we started here. You don't bounce back from putting your hands on a woman."