Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Generating 'Considerable' Interest on Trade Market

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are reportedly hesitant to part with guard Immanuel Quickley, who is receiving "considerable external interest" ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein provided the details.

"The Knicks' Immanuel Quickley has generated considerable external interest, league sources say, but the strong signals emanating from Gotham indicate that New York is increasingly reluctant to part with him," Stein wrote.

The 23-year-old is averaging 12.3 points on 41.9 percent shooting, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in his third NBA season, all with the Knicks. The 6'3" guard has averaged 27.1 minutes per game in 43 contests (eight starts).

Quickley recently started seven games in place of the injured RJ Barrett (lacerated right index finger) and averaged 20.3 points on 42.5 percent shooting, 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 42.2 minutes per contest. That stretch included a season-high 36 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

It's easy to see why the 24-19 Knicks, who have won six of seven games to improve to sixth in the Eastern Conference, want to hang on to Quickley.

He's been an integral part of a team that appears headed to the play-in tournament at worst this year after undergoing a disappointing 37-win season in 2021-22.

The former Kentucky star provides great depth off the bench when the starting backcourt is healthy, and he's proved capable of filling scoring and ball-handling gaps if needed in the starting five.

Quickley and the Knicks will look to continue their hot streak Sunday when they visit the Detroit Pistons.