    T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards: 'I Guess a Lot of People Don't' Think I'm An All-Star

    Doric SamJanuary 14, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 13: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on January 13, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 121-116.
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards believes he's done enough to be considered an All-Star this year, but the early fan-voting returns have told him otherwise.

    Edwards was asked about not being ranked in the top 10 in All-Star voting after Friday's win over the Phoenix Suns, and he said he's more focused on getting his team to the playoffs:

    Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

    Anthony Edwards, asked by ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/SneakerReporter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SneakerReporter</a>⁩ if he feels disrespected not getting more mention for All-Star (cough, ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/johnhollinger?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@johnhollinger</a>⁩ and ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/JoshuaBRobbins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoshuaBRobbins</a>⁩ cough) <a href="https://t.co/CZab4pK2UO">pic.twitter.com/CZab4pK2UO</a>

    Edwards poured in 31 points in Friday's 121-116 victory to help Minnesota improve to 21-22. He's taken on more of a lead role with the Timberwolves amid the absence of star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been out since Nov. 28 with a calf strain.

    The 2020 No. 1 overall pick is averaging career highs of 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists. There is still a chance he's named to the All-Star Game as a reserve if the combined vote from the coaches and media determine he's worthy of a spot.

