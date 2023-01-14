T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards: 'I Guess a Lot of People Don't' Think I'm An All-Star

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards believes he's done enough to be considered an All-Star this year, but the early fan-voting returns have told him otherwise.

Edwards was asked about not being ranked in the top 10 in All-Star voting after Friday's win over the Phoenix Suns, and he said he's more focused on getting his team to the playoffs:

Edwards poured in 31 points in Friday's 121-116 victory to help Minnesota improve to 21-22. He's taken on more of a lead role with the Timberwolves amid the absence of star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been out since Nov. 28 with a calf strain.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick is averaging career highs of 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists. There is still a chance he's named to the All-Star Game as a reserve if the combined vote from the coaches and media determine he's worthy of a spot.