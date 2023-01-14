Report: Kliff Kingsbury Bought '1-Way Ticket to Thailand,' Has Rebuffed NFL Interest

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After being fired by the Arizona Cardinals, former head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly taking some time to himself and has rebuffed interest from other teams regarding potential job openings.

"I don't know if this is breaking news or not: Kliff Kingsbury is in Thailand right now, and he bought a one-way ticket to Thailand," Fox Sports' Peter Schrager said Saturday. "He's already been contacted by several different teams whether he wants to interview about a job and he's said, 'No, I'm good.'"

Kingsbury was fired after the Cardinals went 4-13 in 2022, and general manager Steve Keim also departed the team to address his health. In four years under Kingsbury, the Cardinals went 28-37-1 and 10-22-1 in their home stadium.

Despite his lack of success as a head coach, Kingsbury is still a respected offensive mind and reportedly had been eyed for a coordinator position with the New England Patriots, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer (h/t NESN's Dakota Randall).

Schrager noted that Kingsbury had signed a six-year extension through 2027 with Arizona prior to this season and is still owed that money, so there's no rush for him to make a decision.

"He's being paid five years, guaranteed by the Arizona Cardinals, that check hits every two weeks," Schrager said. "He's gonna take his time if he wants to come back to football, but for now, he has told all teams, 'I'm not interested in returning at the moment.'"

The Cardinals are a team in transition, as they will be under a new regime in 2023. The status of star quarterback Kyler Murray is also in question amid his recovery from a torn ACL, as he might not return in time for the start of next season.

Arizona holds the No. 3 pick in this year's NFL draft.