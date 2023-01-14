Nikola Jokić Rumors: Nuggets Star's Wrist Injury Not Considered 'Anything Serious'

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Nikola Jokić is not expected to miss much time after sitting out Friday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers with a wrist injury.

Per Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Denver Nuggets superstar's injury is not considered "anything serious" after he didn't make the trip to Los Angeles.

Jokić was added to the Nuggets' injury report Thursday with right wrist injury management.

There was no indication anything was wrong with the reigning two-time NBA MVP. He played 28 minutes in Wednesday's 126-97 win over the Phoenix Suns, finishing with 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists.

Friday marked the first game Jokić has missed since he sat out three consecutive games from Nov. 16 to 20 after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Nuggets have gone 2-2 in four games without Jokić this season. Friday's victory over the Clippers was their fifth straight overall. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. both scored more than 20 points in the same game for the first time since Dec. 27.

Denver moved into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference after defeating the Clippers. Its 29-13 record is one-half game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies, who have won eight straight games, for the top spot.

Jokić is having another MVP-caliber season. The four-time All-Star is averaging 24.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game to go with a career-high 61.8 field-goal percentage.

The Nuggets' next game is at home against the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.