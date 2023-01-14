X

    Lakers Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanović, Nerlens Noel Deal Discussed with Pistons

    Doric SamJanuary 14, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 11: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

    It's no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and they've reportedly engaged with the Detroit Pistons on a potential deal.

    Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck reported Saturday that Los Angeles is interested in acquiring a package from Detroit centered around sharpshooting forward Bojan Bogdanović and veteran center Nerlens Noel.

    "I've heard the Lakers and Pistons have discussed a deal that would include both Bogdanović and Nerlens Noel," Beck wrote. "Since the Pistons are demanding draft assets in any deal for Bogdanović, it's sort of a given that the Lakers would have to surrender a first-round pick to make a deal."

    At 19-23, the Lakers sit 13th in the West and have some work to do if they hope to even qualify for the play-in tournament. Star forward LeBron James recently suggested to The Athletic's Sam Amick that he believes it's absolutely necessary for Los Angeles to explore the trade market to turn its season around.

    "Y'all know what the f--k should be happening," James said. "I don't need to talk."

    Prior to their current two-game skid, the Lakers had won five straight games and appeared to have found a formula for success. There is also optimism that star big man Anthony Davis could be nearing his return, as he has began to ramp up his recovery from a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since Dec. 16.

    A full-strength Lakers team will still need some extra assets to aid its playoff pursuits. Adding Bogdanovic and Noel would fill two of Los Angeles' biggest needs: three-point shooting and defense.

    Bogdanovic is averaging a career-high 21.2 points while shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. Noel is seeing limited action off the bench for the Pistons, but his per-36 averages of 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks prove he can still be an effective low-post defender.

    Despite the Lakers' need to improve their roster, Beck noted they could still be hesitant to give up their draft picks: "Will they be willing to trade both picks that are currently trade-eligible? The sense around the league is they won't. But we'll see."

    Los Angeles will look to avoid a three-game losing streak when it hosts the Philadelphia 76ers (25-16) on Sunday.

