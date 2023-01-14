WWE Rumors: Triple H, Stephanie McMahon Wanted by Potential Buyers

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

If WWE gets sold, there is reportedly some interest among potential buyers in keeping Triple H and Stephanie McMahon as key parts of the company.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News), "people of influence" within two companies believed to have interest in purchasing WWE have said they would offer roles to Triple H and Stephanie, provided they want to remain.

When Stephanie's father, Vince McMahon, retired in July amid a WWE board of directors investigation into his failure to report millions of dollars in payments to multiple women to suppress allegations of infidelity and misconduct, Stephanie and Triple H ascended to greater positions of power.

Stephanie became chairwoman and co-CEO along with former WWE president Nick Khan, while Triple H was tabbed as the new head of creative.

Vince, who remains the controlling stakeholder in WWE, returned to the company as part of the board of directors this month, however.

In corresponding moves this week, Vince was once again elected chairman of the board, while Stephanie resigned from her positions as chairwoman and co-CEO.

Just ahead of Vince's return to WWE, Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal reported that he wanted to come back to the company to help orchestrate a potential sale.

CNBC's Alex Sherman then reported that WWE had hired investment banking company JPMorgan as an adviser in hopes of completing a sale in the next three to six months.

Sherman named Comcast, Fox, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Amazon, UFC owner Endeavor Group Holdings and Formula One owner Liberty Media as potential buyers.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Nikunj Walia of Ringside News) reported this week that while Stephanie and Triple H aren't necessarily pushing for a sale, they wouldn't oppose it either as it would eliminate Vince's shares and his ability to place himself in positions of power, as he did with his return to the board of directors.

Both Stephanie and Triple H have decades of experience both as WWE executives and on-screen performers, perhaps making them ideal candidates to run the show.

It is possible Vince could press a buyer to keep him around as well, but given the allegations against him, it may be difficult for him to find an interested party.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).