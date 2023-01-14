X

    Report: Commanders Inform OC Candidates Sam Howell Will Likely Be Starting QB in 2023

    Adam WellsJanuary 14, 2023

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 08: Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at FedExField on January 08, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
    Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

    As the Washington Commanders look for a new offensive coordinator, they are operating with the assumption Sam Howell will be their starting quarterback in 2023.

    Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Commanders are telling potential offensive-coordinator candidates they will likely roll with Howell as their No. 1 signal-caller.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.