Report: Commanders Inform OC Candidates Sam Howell Will Likely Be Starting QB in 2023

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

As the Washington Commanders look for a new offensive coordinator, they are operating with the assumption Sam Howell will be their starting quarterback in 2023.

Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Commanders are telling potential offensive-coordinator candidates they will likely roll with Howell as their No. 1 signal-caller.

